NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Archive360, the leading provider of email archive migration software, today announced it will showcase its flagship Archive2Anywhere™ legacy email archive data migration solution, and Archive2Azure™, the industry's first regulatory compliance and grey data storage solution based on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, at the upcoming Legaltech show (January 31-February 2, New York Hilton Midtown, Archive360 Booth 2006).

Legaltech 2017 attendees visiting Archive360 Booth 2006 will have the opportunity to see firsthand how Archive360's innovative solutions can help address legal and regulatory compliance requirements. Showcased at next week's show will be:

Archive2Azure™ for Legal - the industry's first low cost information storage and management platform built to take complete advantage of the entire Microsoft Azure stack. Archive2Azure enables law firms and corporate legal departments to securely store, search and work with case-related data for extended periods for just pennies per GB per month, a huge savings over enterprise-related storage costs. Law firms and legal departments can realize huge cost savings while speeding access to eDiscovery results sets. Moreover, by moving file shares and records systems to the low cost Azure cloud for eDiscovery data store, law firms can free up valuable floor space for billable attorneys. With Archive2Azure, clients can migrate large legal data sets with 100% data fidelity and security. And, full preservation of all metadata and content is authenticated with legally defensible audit reporting.





Archive2Anywhere™ - delivers a powerful data migration platform that is based on a legally defensible reconciliation engine. Customers can migrate data at high speed while maintaining 100% data fidelity and chain of custody. Archive2Anywhere meets all regulatory requirements as it does not convert or compromise source data during the migration process.





Attendees at LegalTech 2017 will also have the opportunity to be among the first to see Archive360's newest addition to its robust legal and regulatory compliance solutions' suite, to be revealed the first day of the show (The press release will be made publicly available on Tuesday, January 31 here: http://www.archive360.com/news/).

"Whether you are responding to an eDiscovery request, preparing for a lawsuit, or managing large amounts of eDiscovery related data within your organization, data management is critical," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "Archive360 knows how important data migration and data management is to the legal industry." He continued, "We look forward to meeting with the professionals attending next week's Legaltech event, and the opportunity to introduce them to the Archive360 solutions that will help them meet their rigorous demands."

The challenge of ensuring sensitive data doesn't leave when employees depart is an increasing concern across the industry. Learn more by reading, "Best Practices for Protecting Your Data When Employees Leave Your Company" by Osterman Research (http://info.archive360.com/wp-best-practices-for-protecting-data-when-employees-leave).

Tweet this: .@Archive360 to showcase Archive2Anywhere Archive2Azure & premiere new software @LegalTechShow http://www.archive360.com/news/ Legally Compliant

About Archive360

Archive360™ is the market leader in email archive migration software, successfully migrating more than 12 petabytes of data for more than 500 organizations worldwide since 2012. The company's flagship product, Archive2Anywhere™, is the only solution in the market purpose-built to deliver consistently fast, trouble-free, predictable archive migrations, with verifiable data fidelity and defensible chain of custody reporting. Archive360's Archive2Azure™ solution is the industry's first regulatory compliance and grey data storage solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization and delivers its solutions through a network of specialist partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. For further information, please visit: www.archive360.com.

PR Contacts:



Nicole Gorman

The Ventana Group

508-397-0131

Email Contact



Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group

925-785-3014

Email Contact



