BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES (Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3)



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

Legal entity identifier: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: (X)



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued

to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify):



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Lazard Asset Management LLC



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



Bank of New York, Inc - Global Custody

Bank of New York, Inc - Dir Personal

JP Morgan Chase - SWIFT

Mellon Trust

Northern Trust Co

State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC

State Street Bank - Custody Master Trust



(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):



23 January 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



24 January 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):



Increase from 6% to 7%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB00B0BN1P96



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares:

Number of Voting rights: 2,279,739



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares:

Direct:

Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi):

Indirect (xii): 2,597,158



% of voting rights (x):

Direct:

Indirect: 7.228%



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix):

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B+C): 2,597,158



Number of voting rights:



% of voting rights: 7.228%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):



Lazard Asset Management LLC controls all the voting rights held of this issuer.



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder: N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



(13). Additional information:



(14). Contact name:

A B Powley

For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 5610





24 January 2017

