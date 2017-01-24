According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the copper pipes and tubes market in EMEAis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005604/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the copper pipes and tubes market in EMEA from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Copper Pipes and Tubes Market in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Region wise, Europe comprises over 88% of the total market share. The region is also expected to account for the highest incremental growth in the forecast period.

Hot water installations are the highest revenue generators for the copper pipes and tubes market in Europe. Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland are the biggest contributors to the region, with a majority of the customers from the plumbing industry.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55942

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the copper pipes and tubes market in EMEA into the following segments:

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC)

Industrial heat exchanger

Plumbing

Electrical and others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the copper and pipes market in EMEA are discussed below:

Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning

"The HVAC segment is expected to reach over 811 metric tons by 2021, occupying over 50% of the total market. The high adoption rates of copper tubes and pipes are driven by their superior heat transfer and antimicrobial properties, which make them extremely attractive for HVAC applications," says ChandraKumar Badala Jaganathan, one of the industry experts at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning market is moving towards intelligent and energy-efficient systems, which ensures a high demand for pipes and tubes made of copper. Their thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and machinability will ensure continued demand for the product from this segment.

Industrial heat exchanger

Materials used in heat exchangers need to be capable of conducting heat and transferring it rapidly and efficiently. Since copper is an exceptional conductor of heat, thermally efficient, and durable, it is capable of quick heat transfers. Additionally, copper pipes and tubes are also resistant to biofouling, corrosion, stress, and internal pressure. These factors are expected to drive the demand for copper pipes and tubes in industrial heat exchanger segment.

Plumbing

"Copper pipes and tubes are long-lasting and maintenance-free, which makes it ideal for plumbing applications. Copper pipe bores remain corrosion-free and smooth, with very negligible changes to the internal diameter even over a prolonged timeline, which pushes for their increased adoption," says ChandraKumar.

For the residential sector, the copper pipe sizes are nominal, with the 15mm copper pipe being the most widely used. The majority of the copper pipes adopted in EMEA belong to the K series, L series, or M series. This segment is forecast to show moderate growth through 2021.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

KME

Luvata

MetTube

Qaem Copper

Mueller

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bonding Wire Packaging Material Market 2016-2020

Global Non-ferrous Metals Market 2016-2020

Global Aluminum Conductors Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramicsindustrial gases, and personal protective equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005604/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com