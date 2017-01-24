

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Etihad Airway's Chief Executive Officer James Hogan will leave in the second half this year. Hogan has been with the Abu Dhabi based aviation group since 2006. Chief Financial Officer James Rigney also will depart from service.



Under the leadership of Hogan, Etihad has been on a growth trajectory. He was able to transform with around two dozen aircraft to a 122 strong fleet. It has an employ network of around 26 thousand.



Etihad owns 49 percent of Alitalia airline and 29.9 percent in Germany's second largest airline Air Berlin. During the last few years, Etihad has brought stakes in various carriages such as Virgin Australia, Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, etc.



Etihad that operates more than 1,000 flights per week to over 120 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas is planning to review its size and structure in the near future. The airline has been facing fierce competition from its rivals. Economic challenges and oil price fluctuation has been creating hurdle for the airline operator.



Hogan and Rigney are reportedly planning to join an investment company outside Abu Dhabi.



