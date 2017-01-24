Wencor Group Named RBC-Airtomic Distributor

PEACHTREE CITY, Georgia and OXFORD, Connecticut, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Bearings has added Wencor Group as an official stocking distributor of its Airtomic Division's sealing products. Under this extended partnership, Wencor Group will provide Airtomic sealing solutions and inventory management for the global aerospace market including Asia, Europe and the Americas effective December 23, 2016.

"Appointing Wencor as a distributor of our Airtomic Product is a very natural fit for RBC. This expansion of Wencor Group's existing market capability will surely benefit the aerospace customer base," said Rebecca Smallwood, Corporate Aerospace Distribution Manager of RBC.

"This distribution agreement returns the ability to provide a core solution to our customer base, and further strengthens the relationship with one of our key partners. RBC and Wencor share a common strategy, provide the highest quality product, on time and at a competitive price," stated Chris Curtis, CEO of Wencor Group.

Wencor Group is an aftermarket distributor of RBC products and continues to invest in reliable solutions that build trust and value. Wencor Group and RBC work closely together to ensure the highest quality products are available to meet the performance and availability expectations of the market.

About Wencor Group

Wencor Group is a global aerospace industry leader that offers PMA design, CMM and DER repairs, and distribution solutions for airline operations, repair stations, manufacturers, and militaries around the world. Corporate affiliates include: Wencor, Aerospace Coatings International, Soundair Aviation Services, Flight Line Products, Xtra Aerospace and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta metro area with locations in Utah, Amsterdam, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, Istanbul, Miami, Washington, Alabama and Southern California. For more information, please visit www.wencorgroup.com.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rbcbearings.com.

CONTACT: Rickey Scarbrough, 678-490-0140, rscarbrough@wencor.com