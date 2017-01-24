GS Power Series Showcasing Today's Asian Business Leaders

LONDON, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On Tuesday the 24th January 2016 Generation Success will be opening their 2017 calendar of events staring with their first Power Series event celebrating Chinese New Year.

As part of their community out-reach programme, this inspirational seminar will showcase some of the UK's leading Asian business people during and evening of talks hosted by Hills and Knowlton Strategies London.

"The Power Series Seminars have been devised to show young people that if they work hard they can achieve anything in life, regardless of their background." Generation Success founder, James Adeleke,

In celebration of Chinese New Year, a panel of prominent UK Asian business leaders will provide advice, guidance and inspiration on how to either make business connections to strengthen your career, change your career path or follow your dream of running your own business.

The speakers for this years' Power Series: Chinese New Year Seminar are :

Li Yu - China Specialist, Senior Global Product Manager at HSBC

As well as speaking about their own unique experiences, each panel member will participate in an open-floor debate, answering the audience's questions on career advancement and . There was also the opportunity for direct conversation and peer-to-peer discussion, providing the audience with a unique chance to make new contacts, and discover the views of some of the leading industry minds.

Sally Maier-Yip, Managing Director and Founder of 11K Consulting comments

"I think GS is a great format with great mission. I have been to your events a couple of times before and each event was utterly inspiring with very diverse and interesting speakers. I think it is the quality and diversity of your events that set you apart from other similar events organisations."

Richard Millar CEO and Regional President from Hills & Knowlton Strategies comments

"People drive my business, and finding talented young people that mirror the diversity of our society is my primary challenge. By involving the agency in this event, I hope that we can inspire more young people from wider backgrounds to consider the opportunities provided by a career in public relations."

For more information on Generation Success and forthcoming events, please visit http://generation-success.com/

Notes to Editors:

"I truly believe that we are limited by the boundaries of our minds," says Adeleke, "so I am always trying to expand mine - and to help others to do the same."

Generation Success was set up to provide social mobility and equal access for those seeking to meet their career or professional aspirations, The Power Series monthly seminars follows through this objective by providing inspirational talks and networking opportunities that could help further people's careers

Generation Success is especially keen to bring on board senior and mid-level professionals, either people who are currently working or who are not employed at the moment but have an expertise in their field which they are willing to share.

