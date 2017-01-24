Global Refractory Materials Market - By Form, Product Type & Application - Growing Demand For Refractory Materials - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global refractory materials market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Refractory Materials Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, the demand for the refractory materials has grown proportionately with the growth of the power generation industry. The demand for refractory materials has increased in tandem with the growth of the power generation industry. Refractories are used in this industry to control heat output during power generation. Boilers used to extract energy from coal are coated with high strength refractories to protect against thermal shock. Conventional thermal power plants accounted for nearly 65% of the global electricity generation.

Coal-fired and fossil fuel-fired power plants also have a sizeable share in the power generation industry. In the US, fossil fuels accounted for 70% of electricity generation; in China, this went up to 80%. China has the largest conventional thermal capacity of 900 GW (mostly fired by coal), followed by the US having a capacity of 823 GW (41% coal and 59% natural gas). Japan has the third largest capacity of 189 GW, followed by India having 168 GW. Despite all the regulations imposed on coal-fired power generation, its demand will sustain in the coming years.

Further, the report states that the vendors of the refractory material segment are in continuous search for improved products and materials which could be designed and supplied to satisfy the end-users' requirements. This has resulted in the improvement of the quality of refractory used which reduces the need of replacing and purchasing new materials. This can be deciphered from the difference in the consumption volumes of refractory materials used in the developed and emerging countries to produce each unit of the end-product.

