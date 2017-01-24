F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

For filings with the FCA include the annex

For filings with issuer exclude the annex

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached x

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Registered Holder: Available on Request 111,012* BNY Norwich Union Nominees Limited 67,119* Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited 94,080* HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 18,599,695* State Street Nominees Limited 270,789* *denotes direct interest Chase Nominees Limited 51,532 Vidacos Nominees Limited 87,232

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 20 January 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 24 January 2017