Trifecta Clinical Announces New Executive Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trifecta Clinical, a leading global provider of online clinical investigator training is appointing Rick Ward to Vice President of Commercial Operations. Rick joined Trifecta on January 16th. Trifecta is also announcing the promotion of Ericka Atkinson to Vice President of Delivery and Operations.

Rick joins Trifecta from Greenphire where he was Vice President of Business Development. Rick has held senior business development positions within the healthcare industry throughout his career. "Rick is a senior business development executive with the proven ability to provide strong technical leadership to clients while forming collaborative relationships that deliver long-term value," said Dave Young, CEO of Trifecta Clinical. "Rick understands how to be a catalyst for innovation at a company like Trifecta where our development and operational teams are continually creating and delivering solutions that accelerate clinical trials while reducing mistakes and errors." Rick Ward will report to the CEO of Trifecta Clinical, Dave Young.

Ericka Atkinson, previously Director of Business Development, was recently promoted to Vice President of Delivery and Operations. During her two years at Trifecta, Ericka has led innovative product, marketing and business development efforts to deliver client satisfaction and overall business growth. Atkinson will now be responsible for overall delivery and operations at the company. "Ericka is a dynamic leader who builds strong relationships and trust with Trifecta employees and customers alike," said Dave Young, CEO of Trifecta Clinical. "She has created a nimble organization with an emphasis on proactively anticipating customer needs and identifying creative solutions to meet the high expectations of both sponsors and research sites." Ericka Atkinson will continue to report to Dave Young.

About Trifecta Clinical

Trifecta Clinical delivers a fully integrated, comprehensive technology platform that has been custom built from the ground up to support clinical trial training. Trifecta is a global leader that produces more than 400 live, on-demand, and web-based investigator meetings each year in more than 100 countries. Trifecta partners with leading pharmaceutical, biotech and clinical research organizations to support studies ranging from 2 sites to over 2,000. From accelerating study start up, to simplifying to save tremendous amounts of time, to organizing and distributing all data with an emphasis on quality, Trifecta's purpose-driven solution was built with one goal in mind: To deliver more trial with less error across an entire portfolio of studies.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160523/370864LOGO