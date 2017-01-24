Rescale Inc., the San Francisco-based global leader in cloud high-performance computing (HPC), recently opened an office in Munich, Germany to accommodate rapid growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). This will be the third location in the company's global expansion, having opened an office in Tokyo, Japan last July 2016. To meet increasing demand from Rescale's customers in the region and oversee new and existing partnerships, Rescale has appointed Wolfgang Dreyer as the General Manager of EMEA to lead a dedicated regional sales and technical team.

Wolfgang has dedicated his career to HPC solutions. As the founder and CEO of Quant-X, an EMEA HPC solution provider, he grew the company from a team of three to a global organization. He also led HPC solutions at Microsoft, launching their German market presence. In addition, Wolfgang has held positions in HPC sales and management at Allinea and IBM and most recently led operations in EMEA for Adaptive Computing since 2012.

At Rescale, the new EMEA sales and technical support team will leverage industry ties and local market knowledge to expand and deepen Rescale's presence in Europe, where a robust manufacturing sector increasingly relies on simulation and cloud computing to lower production costs, refine complex designs, and improve operational effectiveness in an increasingly competitive global market. Wolfgang believes that Rescale's solution is a good fit for these large enterprise customers, explaining, "Rescale's hybrid solution gives customers the ability to utilize their existing on-premise solutions while adopting cloud HPC in parallel-with minimal impact to engineering workflows."

The establishment of an on-the-ground presence throughout Europe, home to numerous powerhouse design and manufacturing firms in automotive, aerospace, and industrial equipment, marks an important step in Rescale's global expansion. With an expanded presence in EMEA, Rescale will be able to better serve Europe's diverse patchwork of economies and regulations, providing companies access to customizable hardware from a multi-cloud infrastructure network and a dedicated European HPC platform to comply with EU data privacy regulations. "Europe has always been a crucial market for Rescale," said Rescale co-founder and CEO Joris Poort, "and we are thrilled to be establishing a solid regional foundation for sales and support for our customers in Europe. Wolfgang's HPC expertise and deep familiarity with the region will be a tremendous asset to help serve our European customers."

About Rescale

Rescale is the global leader for high-performance computing simulations and deep learning in the cloud. Trusted by the Global Fortune 500, Rescale empowers the world's top scientists and engineers to develop the most innovative new products and perform groundbreaking research and development faster and at lower cost. Rescale's platform transforms traditional fixed IT resources into flexible, hybrid, private, and public cloud resources built on the largest and most powerful high-performance computing network in the world. For more information on Rescale products and services, visit www.rescale.com.

