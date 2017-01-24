Organic Dairy Products Market to Grow at 11% till 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing health consciousness, expanding urban population base and growing consumer spending on organic products to drive global organic dairy products market through 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "Global Organic Dairy Products Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global market for organic dairy products is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2016-2021, on account of expanding product portfolio, easy availability of organic dairy products, robust distribution network, rising internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by major companies. In 2014, healthcare expenditure across the globe reached 9.94% of the total GDP, and this is driving consumers to opt for healthy organic products. Further, Organic Valley, Omsco, Whitewave, and Aurora Organic Dairy are few of the leading players operating in global organic dairy products market. On the back of rising disposable income levels and availability of well-developed infrastructure, Europe and North America are expected to emerge as the leading demand generators for organic dairy products during 2016-2021.

Organic drinking milk, organic yogurt, organic cheese, organic butter, organic milk powder and organic probiotics are the major segments in global organic dairy products market, with organic drinking milk and organic yogurt dominating the market, globally. However, on the back of attributes such as increasing immunity, energy, mental strength, reduction in risk of cancer and chronic fatigue and cure for irritable bowel syndrome intestinal homeostasis, demand for organic probiotics is expected to witness the fastest growth in global organic dairy products market, during the forecast period.

"Rising awareness about health benefits associated with organic dairy products, increasing average household annual spending on dairy products, rapid urbanization, easy accessibility of these products through retailers and online channels, changing consumer preferences, continuous developments in supply chain network and implementation of government initiatives to encourage farmers to switch to organic farming is boosting sales of organic dairy products across the globe. In addition, introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy based milk drinks, flavored organic milk drinks and variety of organic yogurt and other organic dairy products are expected to further propel growth in global market for organic dairy products through 2021.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Organic Dairy Products Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of global organic dairy products market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in global organic dairy products market.

