Heavy Construction Equipment Market Worth 180.66 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Heavy Construction Equipment Market by Type (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction Vehicles), End-Use Industry (Construction & Manufacturing, Public Work & Rail Road, Mining), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 121.46 Billion in 2015 to USD 180.66 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 153 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 189 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Heavy Construction Equipment Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heavy-construction-equipment-market-1211.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The Heavy Construction Equipment Market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years with the increase in government investments in infrastructure in developing nations and rise in construction & mining activities. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in investments in the construction industry & rise in demand for infrastructural development from developing economies, increase in population, and increase in level of spending of people around the globe are driving the growth of the Heavy Construction Equipment Market.

Download PDF Brochure - http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1211

Earth moving equipment to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

The earth moving segment dominated the market in 2015 and is projected to be the fastest-growing equipment type sector in the next five years, as a result of the rapid urbanization and rise in demand for infrastructural development. The earth moving equipment market is driven by the increase in investments in the infrastructure industry to improve facilities in the government and private sectors. Furthermore, this has proven as an opportunity for manufacturers in the earth moving equipment market.

"Asia-Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment Market constitutes the largest market share."

China contributes a major market share in the global as well as Asia-Pacific Heavy Construction Equipment Market. Increase in investments in infrastructure and countries adopting new technologies in residential and non-residential infrastructure, owing to the rise in population and increase in standard of living of people are some of the factors driving the Heavy Construction Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific. The Heavy Construction Equipment Market in this region is growing rapidly due to the presence of numerous leading players in the region.

Make an Inquiry - http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1211

The major players in the Heavy Construction Equipment Market include Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Liebherr AG (Switzerland), Terex (U.S.), Volvo Construction Equipment AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Doosan Infracoe (South Korea), Hitachi Machinery Construction (Japan), JCB (U.K.), Sany (China), and CNH (U.K.)

Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market by Construction Equipment Type, Construction Application, Mining Equipment, by Mining Application, and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW) - Global Trends and Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/roof-coating-market-230893724.html

Agriculture Equipment Market by Region & Propulsion (Self-propelled & Implements); Self-propelled Equipment Market, by Type; Implements Market, by Function (Harvesting, Planting & Fertilizing, Haying, and Plowing & Cultivating) - Forecast to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agriculture-equipment-market164005174.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets INC.

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

