NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

24 January 2017

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

Results of AGM and General Meeting and Tender Take up

On 15 December 2016, the Company announced the publication of a circular (the "Circular") in respect of a tender offer for up to 10 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding any Shares held in treasury) (the "Tender Offer"). Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.

Results of AGM and General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 January 2017 all the resolutions that were proposed were duly approved. The resolutions approved included resolutions to authorise the Company to issue shares, including shares held in treasury, and to purchase its own shares.

In addition, at the General Meeting of the Company held on 24 January 2017 the special resolutions to approve the repurchase of shares by the Company in connection with the Tender Offer, and to change the Company's investment policy as described in the circular to Shareholders dated 15 December 2016, were duly approved.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than the resolutions relating to the ordinary business of the Annual General Meeting, and a copy of the special resolutions passed at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism located at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

Tender Take up

Following the deadline for receipt of tenders on 20 January 2017, a total of 7,571,053 Shares (representing approximately 47.74 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company, excluding any Shares held in treasury) had been validly tendered by Shareholders under the Tender Offer.

As certain Shareholders have not tendered Shares or have tendered less than their Basic Entitlement, Shareholders who tendered in excess of the Basic Entitlement will have approximately 7.29 per cent. of their excess tenders satisfied. In accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Part V of the Circular and after any fractional entitlements under the Tender Offer have been rounded down, subject to the Tender Offer becoming unconditional, J.P. Morgan Cazenove will therefore acquire 1,585,858 Shares, representing approximately 10.00 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding any Shares held in treasury).

The Tender Offer remains conditional upon:

(i) J.P. Morgan Cazenove being satisfied that the Company has paid the aggregate amount payable under the Tender Offer into an account by 4.00 p.m. on 26 January 2017 (or such later date and time as the parties may agree) in accordance with the terms of the Repurchase Agreement;

(ii) the Tender Offer not having been terminated in accordance with paragraph 8 of Part V of the Circular prior to the fulfilment of the conditions referred to in sub-paragraphs 2.1(i) to (iii) (inclusive) of that Part V; and

(iii) J.P. Morgan Cazenove being satisfied, acting in good faith, that the Company has complied with its obligations, and is not in breach of any of the warranties and undertakings given by it, under the Repurchase agreement.

The expected timetable for the completion of the Tender Offer is as follows:

Calculation Date for Tender Price close of business on

24 January 2017 Announcement of Tender Price by close of business on

25 January 2017 Trade Date for Shares submitted for Tender Offer 27 January 2017 Settlement of proceeds through CREST in respect of Tender Offer shares to uncertificated Shareholders 31 January 2017 Despatch of settlement proceeds by cheque in respect of Tender Offer shares to certificated Shareholders by 3 February 2017

Unless otherwise stated, all references to time in this document are to London time.

Enquiries:

Steven Bates

Chairman, Baring Emerging Europe PLC

Tel: 020 7982 1263

William Simmonds

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7742 4000

Martin Salmon / Graham Venables

Northern Trust

Tel: 020 7982 2000