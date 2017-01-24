Ascom, a leading provider of wireless Healthcare ICT solutions, will introduce a new version of its widely installed 'Telligence' nurse call solution at the 2017 Arab Health Congress.

"The Ascom Telligence system has already transformed people's ideas of what a nurse call system can deliver," says David Foth, Ascom's Global Product Manager for Patient Systems. "The latest version adds even more enhancements to improve workflow efficiency and streamline communication and collaboration between care teams and patients. For example, the new Telligence makes it easier for the care team to communicate about patient service requests, which means response times to patients can be improved. The new capabilities provide much more visibility to the most common types of requests that are received from patients. These can be utilized to aid the hospital in making workflow improvements and coordinating the proper staffing levels."

Ascom will also use the Arab Health Congress to promote new handsets, as well as its Ascom Myco mobile device an Android-based handset specifically designed for Healthcare and other professional environments. "These are all definite highlights," adds Foth. "But I think what will most impress visitors is the broad range of capabilities that can be achieved when they leverage Ascom's entire portfolio of nurse call, alert management and messaging software, and wireless handsets. And just as important, Ascom's open and scalable solutions meet modern Healthcare's need for interoperability."

The Arab Health Congress is the largest event of its kind in the region. Held annually, the event is being hosted at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre January 30 to February 2, 2017. The Ascom stand is S3.D70.

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.

Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to subscribe for, purchase or sell any securities. This document is not being issued in the United States of America or the United Kingdom and should not be distributed in any jurisdiction in a manner where such distribution would not comply with regulatory requirements. In particular, this document may not be distributed into the United States, to United States persons or to publications with a general circulation in the United States. In addition, the securities of Ascom have not been and will not be registered in any jurisdiction outside Switzerland. The securities of Ascom may not be offered, sold or delivered and no solicitation to purchase such securities may be made within the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States securities laws or within any other jurisdiction and in a manner where such offer, sale, delivery or solicitation might not be in compliance with regulatory requirements (including the United Kingdom).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124006096/en/

Contacts:

Ascom

Adam Jaffe

Marketing Manager Growth Markets

Phone: +61 411 830 568

Email: adam.jaffe@ascom.com