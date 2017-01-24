Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in theranostics and in vitro diagnostics, announces today its financial reporting schedule for 2017.

Financial publications will be released after market close. This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

-- 2016 Full-year sales and results Wednesday March 1, 2017 -- 2017 First-quarter sales Thursday April 27, 2017 -- 2017 First-half sales Tuesday July 25, 2017 -- 2017 First-half results Wednesday September 20, 2017 -- 2017 Third-quarter sales Thursday October 26, 2017

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. With its subsidiary Prestizia, Theradiag is developing new biomarkers based on microRNAs for the diagnosis and monitoring of rectal cancer, auto-immune and inflammatory diseases and HIV/AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and in Montpellier, and has over 75 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

