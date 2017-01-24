April: APRIL delivers 2016 full-year sales of €861.2m, up 7.9%

Lyon, 24 January 2017

APRIL delivers 2016 full-year sales

of €861.2m, up 7.9%

Like-for-like sales grew by 7.4%

Brokerage activities in Health & Personal Protection have returned to growth

The APRIL Group reported consolidated sales of €861.2m for the year ending 31 December 2016, up 7.9% compared with reported figures for the previous year. Fourth quarter growth came in at 9.2%, demonstrating an improvement in the growth rate each quarter.

APRIL CEO Emmanuel Morandini made the following comments: "The APRIL Group posted record full-year sales of €861.2m. The initiatives carried out over the last fifteen months are beginning to bear fruit, with the Group's brokerage business returning to growth in 2016, including Health & Personal Protection. These results are particularly satisfying in view of the restrictive regulatory environment, as they indicate strong progress in all market segments outside of individual employee health insurance. This is therefore a significant achievement. At the same time, our risk carrying business continues to register steady growth. The return to positive growth dynamics in all our activities, together with measures designed to restore the profitability of loss-making operations and the reorganisation of our international operations launched in December 2016, will serve as foundations to keep up turning the Group's financial performance around".

IFRS - €m 2016 2015 Change Change LFL1 Consolidated sales 861.2 798.0 +7.9% +7.4% Brokerage commissions and fees 485.8 473.5 +2.6% +1.8% of which Health & Personal Protection 311.1 302.9 +2.7% +0.6% of which Property & Casualty 176.4 172.7 +2.1% +3.7% Insurance premiums 375.4 324.5 +15.7% +15.7%

[1]Pro forma or like-for-like sales, at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, adjusted for acquisitions, disposals and changes in consolidation method, as well as exchange rate fluctuations, calculated on the basis of the prior year financial statements converted using the exchange rate for the current year.

Like-for-like sales for the year rose 7.4% compared to 2015. Brokerage commissions continued to grow, up 1.8% to €485.8m, while insurance premiums maintained a solid upward trend with sales of €375.4m, up 15.7% from the previous year.

The Group also benefited from targeted external growth transactions, mostly including the acquisition of Avilog at the end of 2015, GlobalHealth in early 2016 and Bamado in July 2016.

The Group posted a €3.6m impact of exchange rate fluctuations for the year, impacting Health & Personal Protection commissions in the United Kingdom and Property & Casualty commissions (mainly in Brazil, Canada and Colombia).

2015 to 2016 sales progression - €m 2015 consolidated sales 798.0 Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (3.6) Acquisitions 9.2 Deconsolidation (1.8) 2015 like-for-like1 sales 801.8 Growth in brokerage commissions and fees 8.5 Growth in insurance premiums 50.9 2016 sales 861.2

Sales by division

Changes by type of revenues are as follows:

Brokerage commissions in Health & Personal Protection amounted to €311.1m in 2016, up 2.7% compared to 2015 based on reported data. Excluding consolidation changes relating to the Avilog, GlobalHealth and Bamado acquisitions, commissions were up slightly by 0.6%. The strong performances of group, loan and personal protection insurance now make up for the losses recorded in individual employee health insurance, following the extension of group private health insurance.



Property & Casualty commissions came to €176.4m, up 2.1% compared with reported figures for 2015. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, commissions were up 3.7% and posted growth for the second year running. Wholesale brokerage continued to grow, specifically in substandard motor, two-wheeled vehicle insurance and the professional range. Travel insurance and assistance activities held up well in a challenging environment and recorded an increase in sales compared with the previous year.



The 6.8% increase in Health & Personal Protection insurance premiums reflects the momentum in this business, driven by the development of the individual (seniors and self-employed) Health & Personal Protection and expatriate insurance portfolios. It is also related to the growth in group private health insurance portfolios generated by partnerships set up to meet the demand created by the extension of corporate group private health insurance. These solid performances contribute to offsetting the expected decreases in some run-off portfolios.



Strong growth in Property & Casualty insurance premiums continued, with premiums up €37.5m (30.7%) to €159.6m. This reflects the expansion of our legal protection business and corporate and affinity member operations, in a highly-reinsured risk-carrying model.

IFRS - €m 2016 2015 Change 2015 LFL1 Change Health & Personal Protection 527.7 505.7 +4.3% 512.2 +3.0% Commissions and fees 311.1 302.9 +2.7% 309.3 +0.6% Insurance premiums 216.6 202.8 +6.8% 202.8 +6.8% Property & Casualty 336.0 294.8 +14.0% 292.3 +15.0% Commissions and fees 176.4 172.7 +2.1% 170.1 +3.7% Insurance premiums 159.6 122.1 +30.7% 122.1 +30.7% Intra-group eliminations (2.5) (2.5) +0.2% (2.7) +7.7%

Quarterly sales

IFRS - €m 2016 2015 Change 2015 LFL1 Change Q1 208.4 195.6 +6.5% 195.5 +6.6% Q2 221.8 206.1 +7.6% 206.2 +7.6% Q3 215.1 198.5 +8.4% 200.1 +7.5% Q4 215.9 197.8 +9.2% 200.0 +7.9% Total 861.2 798.0 +7.9% 801.8 +7.4%

Outlook

Fourth quarter sales trends are in line with Group expectations and enable us to confirm the outlook published for 2016: APRIL estimates that its current EBIT should decrease by 10 to 12% compared to 2015.

Marc Le Doze, Group CFO, will be holding a conference call for financial analysts, investors and the press this evening at 6.00 pm (French time), during which these matters will be discussed in greater detail.

Dial-in details: France - +33 (0)1 76 74 24 28 / United Kingdom - +44 (0)145 2555 566

Please dial in a few minutes beforehand, in order to register, and give the following reference number: 5347 4183.

Upcoming releases:

2016 Annual results: 8 March 2017 after market close

2016 Annual results presentation: 9 March 2017 at 9.30 am in Paris

Q1 2017 sales: 25 April 2017 after market close

Shareholder Annual General Meeting: 4 May 2017, in Lyon

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assessments or assumptions that were reasonable at the date of the release, and which may change or be altered due to, in particular, random events or uncertainties and risks relating to the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, the risks set out in the 2015 Registration Document, and any risks that are unknown or non-material to date that may subsequently occur. The Company undertakes to publish or disclose any adjustments or updates to this information as part of the periodical and permanent information obligation to which all listed companies are subject.

Contacts:

Analysts and investors

Guillaume Cerezo: +33 (0)4 72 36 49 31 / +33 (0)6 20 26 06 24 - guillaume.cerezo@april.com (mailto:guillaume.cerezo@april.com)

Press

Samantha Druon: +33(0)4 72 00 46 56 - samantha.druon@insign.fr (mailto:samantha.druon@insign.fr)

