LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- SMASH Global is proud to announce SMASH Global V Pre-Oscar Black Tie MMA Fight Gala on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, California benefiting anti-bullying. Limited tickets are available for purchase at https://www.smashglobal.com/tickets/.

Created by founder and former pro-MMA fighter Steve "Hulk Smash" Orosco, SMASH Global is an ultra-exclusive, black tie dinner series showcasing some of the fastest rising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight stars -- live in the cage. The only event of its kind, SMASH Global has become the most exclusive event in the history of the sport.

The charity-driven evening kicks off with a star-studded red carpet celebrating well known guests from film, television and sport and a pre-event cocktail reception. A four-course dinner follows, during which SMASH Global will honor an individual who has had a significant impact on the sport. The sound of the bell signals the highlight of the night, ringing in the first of five (5) intense, professional MMA bouts sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

"SMASH Global was created with the idea of marrying MMA with sophistication and class," says Orosco. "So many people love MMA, so I decided to produce an event where guests can enjoy a night of elegance, a fantastic red carpet and a dinner experience -- all the while witnessing some of the best fighters and fight action around. As a pre-Oscar event, we are bringing something fresh to award season. SMASH Global V is the only event of its kind, celebrating Hollywood's biggest fight, the race for the 2017 Academy Awards."

Past honorees include Tito Ortiz (MMA Hall of Famer) and Freddie Roach (iconic trainer to Manny Pacquiao).

***SMASH Global III Video (Honoring Legendary Boxing Trainer Freddie Roach)

https://vimeo.com/178631058

***SMASH Global IV Video (Honoring UFC Hall of Fame Inductee Tito Ortiz)

https://vimeo.com/190344236

About SMASH Global

Founded by professional fighter and entrepreneur Steve Orosco, SMASH Global produces luxury entertainment events for premium brands that showcase professional MMA fighters, creating the most exciting black-tie networking events in the world. Using professional mixed martial arts as its backdrop, SMASH Global delivers a unique event that is one part sporting entertainment, one part networking, and all parts class and sophistication. Learn more at https://www.smashglobal.com

About Steve Orosco

Steve Orosco, MBA, MS, is the Founder of SMASH Global, LLC, and a professional MMA fighter. With both an MBA and an MS from Albertus Magnus College, Wall Street experience, and an extensive professional fighting background, Orosco is uniquely equipped to spearhead and manage the world's leading luxury mixed martial arts (MMA) events organization.

