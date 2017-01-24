sprite-preloader
24.01.2017 | 17:55
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 24

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Coe, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 24 January 2017.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales		+44 20 7496 3000
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden		+44 1481 745 323
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

© 2017 PR Newswire