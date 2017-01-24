Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, January 24
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")
Director Declaration
In accordance with requirements of the London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Mr Stephen Coe, a non-executive Director of the Company, has informed the Company that he is a non-executive Director of TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC which listed on the London Stock Exchange on 24 January 2017.
