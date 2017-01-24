TM4 Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Certification

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, January 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TM4 Inc. today announced that it has been successfully awarded the ISO 14001:2015 environment management standard, recognising the company's commitment to minimizing its impact on the environment.

ISO 14001:2015 sets out the criteria for an Environmental Management System (EMS). It recognises companies that have adopted environmentally responsible practices in their business processes.

"Achieving ISO 14001:2015 is part of our commitment to delivering industry-leading products and services with minimal impact on the environment." said Robert Baril, TM4's Chief Operating Officer. "Contributing to a better world for present and future generations is what drives TM4."

The certificate is based on three aspects: compliance with legislation and regulations; management of environmental risks; and ongoing improvement of the environmental performance in the areas of emissions, waste generation and energy consumption.

About TM4

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hydro-Québec, TM4 designs and manufactures electric motors, generators, power electronics and control systems suitable for the commercial, automotive, marine, mining, rail, motorsports and recreational vehicle markets. TM4 contributes to the highest possible energy conversion efficiencies thanks to its expertise in permanent magnet motors, thermal management, coil winding, outer-rotor topology, and motor and inverter control algorithms. TM4 is located in Boucherville, Québec. For more information, visittm4.com.

Louis-Olivier Batty, Press officer, Phone: +1-514-289-4214, Email: batty.louis-olivier@hydro.qc.ca; Maggie Parisé, Sales and Marketing Coordinator, Phone: +1-450-645-1444 x378, Email: maggie.parise@tm4.com