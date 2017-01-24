LIVINGSTON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced today that it will be presenting at the NobleCon13 -- Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida, on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:30 AM EST. Mark Meller, Chairman and CEO of SilverSun, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Mr. Meller will be updating the investment community on the Company's record 2016 results, which includes record revenue of $25.88 million (through 9/30/16), record EBITDA of $1.65 million (through 9/30/16), and record earnings per share (exclusive of tax benefits) of $0.25 (also through 9/30/16). Actual earnings per share (inclusive of tax benefits) were $0.76 per share (through 9/30/16). Among other topics, Mr. Meller will be discussing the Company's plan to up-list to NASDAQ in 2017.

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud." As a value added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona and Southern California.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984, is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on the healthcare, media & entertainment, technology and natural resources sectors. The company has offices in Boca Raton, New York and Boston. In addition to NobleCon -- the annual multi-sector investor conference and the Media, Finance & Investor Conference, produced in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held each spring in Las Vegas, throughout the year Noble hosts numerous "non-deal" corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

