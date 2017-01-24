Technavio's latest report on the global commercial aircraft avionic systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global commercial aircraft avionic systems market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2021, at which time it is expected to be valued at over USD 22 billion. The Americas will be responsible for generating maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the flight control system (FCS) segment is expected to contribute the highest revenue to the global commercial aircraft avionic systems market. The growing aircraft numbers, combined with the introduction of intelligent flight control systems are expected to drive the growth of the segment through the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global commercial aircraft avionic systems market according to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Emergence of synthetic vision avionic backbone (SVAB) system

Trend towards high regulatory flexibility

Airspace modernization program prompting avionic system upgrade

Emergence of synthetic vision avionic backbone (SVAB) system

"Honeywell International along withtheUS Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency developed the synthetic vision avionics backbone system. This system is integrated with the commercial aircraft like Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk for effective and safe operations," says Avimanyu Basu, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for aerospace research.

The SVAB system makes use of pre-installed databases and multiple sensors, to provide the pilot with an integrated 3D environment. The pilot can view a synthetic environment of real-life obstacles, which aids in smoother control and better situational awareness. Rockwell Collins also has come up with their line of SVAB systems, adding some healthy competition to the market.

Trend towards high regulatory flexibility

The increasing acceptance and enhanced safety parameters of advanced avionic systems have led to a relaxation of regulations controlling their use. This has resulted in increased sales of new aircraft with advanced automated avionic systems, and pre-existing aircraft are opting for an intensive retrofit operation. Such benefits are expected to stimulate the global commercial aircraft avionic systems market and push manufacturers to offer competitive offerings, thereby increasing the adoption of new technologies into a wider segment of the aircraft fleet.

Airspace modernization program prompting avionic system upgrade

"The airspace modernization programs such as the NextGen in the US and SESAR in Europe mandate upgrades for various avionic systems in commercial airlines. For instance, the mandate that calls for the adoption of ADS-B, which allows monitoring of aircraft position and other parameters by air traffic control, will bring in significant revenue to the market," says Avimanyu.

Other important technological implementations happening as part of the modernization program include remote processing, which is an emerging technology that uses aircraft as data collectors for the runway condition calculations. Additionally, adoption of augmented vision on a head-up display to increase situational awareness of pilots has been increasing. These modernization programs will bring in significant revenue to the market in the coming years.

