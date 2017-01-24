OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate Todd Nicholson on his selection as Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games. The Canadian Paralympic Committee has made an excellent choice.

I know Todd will bring both his competitive fire and an athlete-centred approach to the job of leading our athletes and coaches in the run up to the PyeongChang 2018 Games. Under his leadership, I am confident that he will bring a focused approach that will both maximize athlete excellence and, at the same time, help each member of our team relish the unique opportunity they have to define their own Paralympic moment.

As an athlete for more than 25 years, Todd was a tireless competitor who played a leadership role on Canada's sledge hockey team, winning three Paralympic medals through his five Games (from Lillehammer 1994 to Vancouver 2010). He also had the honour of being Canada's flag-bearer at the opening ceremonies of the Turin 2006 Paralympic Winter Games.

In his life after competition, Todd has continued to reaffirm his commitment to sport and his fellow athletes as a member and then chair of the International Paralympic Committee's Athlete Council. He has also donated his time and talent a little closer to home to organizations like the Heart & Stroke Foundation and KidSport.

Todd, please know that all of Canada, 36 million strong, are behind you and your teammates as you sharpen your focus on the Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea.

