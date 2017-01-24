DDM calls for early redemption of its outstanding bond loans issued by DDM Treasury Sweden AB and DDM Debt AB

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DDM Holding AG (First North: DDM), a specialist investor in and manager of non-performing loans and distressed assets, hereby announces that DDM Treasury Sweden AB will exercise its right to redeem all its outstanding senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN SE0005280831 (the "DDM Treasury Bonds") in full on 20 February 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DDM Treasury Bonds.

The redemption amount for each DDM Treasury Bond shall be the applicable call option amount (being 104 per cent. of the nominal amount), plus accrued but unpaid interest.

The DDM Treasury Bonds will be de-listed from the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the redemption date and the last day of trade will occur on or about 9 February 2017.

DDM Holding AG also announces that DDM Debt AB will exercise its right to redeem all its outstanding senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN SE0008649487 (the "DDM Debt Bonds") in full on 20 February 2017 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DDM Debt Bonds.

The redemption amount for each DDM Debt Bond shall be the applicable call option amount (being 100 per cent. of the outstanding nominal amount), plus accrued but unpaid interest.

This is information which DDM Holding AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 18:00 CET on 24 January 2017.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit DDM's website at www.ddm-group.ch or contact:

Hans Uhrus, Investor Relations Manager

Mail: investor@ddm-group.ch | Tel: +46 7689 50101

