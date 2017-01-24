ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of SNS Research's new report "ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" to their offering.

By the end of 2025, estimates suggest that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.

First introduced in Release 12 of the 3GPP specifications, ProSe (Proximity Services) is a D2D (Device-to-Device) technology that allows LTE devices to detect each other and to communicate directly. It relies on multiple enhancements to existing LTE standards including new functional elements and a ""sidelink"" air interface for direct connectivity between devices.

In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.

Although initial investments in ProSe-enabled devices will be driven by the public safety and critical communications sector, there also exists a much larger opportunity in the commercial arena. Mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity, including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity.



Companies Mentioned:

Apple

Deutsche Telekom

Ericsson

Facebook

Home Office, UK

Huawei

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Intel Corporation

KT Corporation

M87

Nokia

OnePlus

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

TanTan

Telecom Italia Group

U.S. Department of Commerce

Wi- Fi Alliance

Yahoo

ZigBee Alliance

(10+ More)



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: An Overview of ProSe

3: ProSe Technology & Standardization

4: ProSe Applications, Business Models & Case Studies



5: ProSe Industry Roadmap & Value Chain



6: Market Analysis & Forecasts



7: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k8g89z/prose_proximity

