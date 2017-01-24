Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 126,424 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.0568p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,246,810 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,246,810 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3756 35 09:02:48 London Stock Exchange 6992 35 09:33:15 London Stock Exchange 1841 35 09:33:15 London Stock Exchange 1655 35 09:33:15 London Stock Exchange 3614 35 09:42:08 London Stock Exchange 3139 35 09:42:08 London Stock Exchange 3544 35 09:50:23 London Stock Exchange 3572 35.25 09:58:33 London Stock Exchange 3135 35 10:11:57 London Stock Exchange 3126 35 10:15:54 London Stock Exchange 3126 35 10:25:10 London Stock Exchange 454 35 10:36:03 London Stock Exchange 2724 35 10:36:06 London Stock Exchange 1223 35 10:45:37 London Stock Exchange 3817 35 10:49:15 London Stock Exchange 3297 35.25 11:00:17 London Stock Exchange 3277 35.25 11:09:16 London Stock Exchange 3085 35.25 11:19:38 London Stock Exchange 1793 35.25 12:02:38 London Stock Exchange 1361 35.25 12:02:38 London Stock Exchange 3405 35 12:02:51 London Stock Exchange 1228 35 12:02:55 London Stock Exchange 2177 35 12:03:20 London Stock Exchange 3296 35 12:06:12 London Stock Exchange 3157 35 12:17:33 London Stock Exchange 3597 35 12:27:47 London Stock Exchange 3433 35 12:43:41 London Stock Exchange 3171 35 12:50:56 London Stock Exchange 3569 35.25 13:00:44 London Stock Exchange 3174 35.25 13:10:47 London Stock Exchange 3194 35.25 13:22:50 London Stock Exchange 900 35 13:45:54 London Stock Exchange 2294 35 13:48:41 London Stock Exchange 3719 35 13:51:18 London Stock Exchange 3432 35.25 14:31:15 London Stock Exchange 3319 35 15:03:06 London Stock Exchange 1935 35 15:03:39 London Stock Exchange 1282 35 15:03:57 London Stock Exchange 3123 35.25 15:32:57 London Stock Exchange 3211 35 15:39:38 London Stock Exchange 3725 35 16:03:06 London Stock Exchange 3393 35 16:26:40 London Stock Exchange 2930 34.75 16:27:00 London Stock Exchange 269 34.75 16:28:35 London Stock Exchange 960 34.75 16:28:59 London Stock Exchange

