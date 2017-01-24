sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 24.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,406 Euro		+0,004
+1,00 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.01.2017 | 18:12
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):126,424
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.0568p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,246,810 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,246,810 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
37563509:02:48London Stock Exchange
69923509:33:15London Stock Exchange
18413509:33:15London Stock Exchange
16553509:33:15London Stock Exchange
36143509:42:08London Stock Exchange
31393509:42:08London Stock Exchange
35443509:50:23London Stock Exchange
357235.2509:58:33London Stock Exchange
31353510:11:57London Stock Exchange
31263510:15:54London Stock Exchange
31263510:25:10London Stock Exchange
4543510:36:03London Stock Exchange
27243510:36:06London Stock Exchange
12233510:45:37London Stock Exchange
38173510:49:15London Stock Exchange
329735.2511:00:17London Stock Exchange
327735.2511:09:16London Stock Exchange
308535.2511:19:38London Stock Exchange
179335.2512:02:38London Stock Exchange
136135.2512:02:38London Stock Exchange
34053512:02:51London Stock Exchange
12283512:02:55London Stock Exchange
21773512:03:20London Stock Exchange
32963512:06:12London Stock Exchange
31573512:17:33London Stock Exchange
35973512:27:47London Stock Exchange
34333512:43:41London Stock Exchange
31713512:50:56London Stock Exchange
356935.2513:00:44London Stock Exchange
317435.2513:10:47London Stock Exchange
319435.2513:22:50London Stock Exchange
9003513:45:54London Stock Exchange
22943513:48:41London Stock Exchange
37193513:51:18London Stock Exchange
343235.2514:31:15London Stock Exchange
33193515:03:06London Stock Exchange
19353515:03:39London Stock Exchange
12823515:03:57London Stock Exchange
312335.2515:32:57London Stock Exchange
32113515:39:38London Stock Exchange
37253516:03:06London Stock Exchange
33933516:26:40London Stock Exchange
293034.7516:27:00London Stock Exchange
26934.7516:28:35London Stock Exchange
96034.7516:28:59London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2017 PR Newswire