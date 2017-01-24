Technavio's latest report on the global face shield screen marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005662/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global face shield screen market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global face shield screen market is expected to showcase a CAGR of almost 4% through the forecast period, with APAC generating maximum incremental growth. The thriving textile, food processing, chemical processing, and wood and paper industries in APAC will drive the demand for face shield screens.

Analysts at Technavio have identified manufacturing and construction sectors as the key end-user segments of the global face shield screen market. The manufacturing industry generates maximum revenue, driven by demand from countries like the US and China.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56070

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global face shield screen market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Preference for anti-fog face shield screen

Provision of minimal reflective face shield screen

Increasing demand for mesh face shield screen

Preference for anti-fog face shield screen

"Workers need a high-quality vision that is unhindered by fogging, especially in extreme heat environments like furnaces and metal molding operations. Vendors in the market are offering face shield screens with an anti-fog coating to ensure optimal visibility at all times," says Sarah Haque, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Anti-fog face shield screens prevent the fogging that occurs inside face shields and eyewear. The anti-fog coating prevents the moisture from condensing in one area, thus preventing the fogging effect. It is expected that face shield screens with the anti-fog feature will witness rapid growth with a CAGR of around 5% by 2021.

Provision of minimal reflective face shield screen

Face shield screens are usually worn over other primary eye protection wear and have high chances of obscuring vision because of their transparent screens. Manufacturers are addressing this issue by offering face shields which have minimal reflective screens. This can be obtained in matte-finished screens, colored shades, and molded face shield screens. Molded shapes provide not only minimal reflection but also perfect fits, which offer enhanced protection against dust, dirt, and debris.

Increasing demand for mesh face shield screen

"Mesh face shield screens consist of woven metal gauze and offer increased ventilation, which helps in eliminating fog and humidity. These face shields are in high demand from the forestry departments and wood loggers because of the protection they provide from wood dust and their anti-fogging and increased ventilation properties," says Sarah.

Other key end-users for these mesh face shield screens include chemical and forestry industries, and in gardening applications, due to their low-impact protection. Since mesh face shield screens offer high ventilation and low level of reflection to eyes, they also find utility in furnace operations and sanding.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Fall Protection Market 2017-2021

Personal Protective Equipment Market in India 2016-2020

Global Welding Safety Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like category spend intelligencehealth and wellness, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005662/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com