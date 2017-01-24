TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Notification of Major Interests in Shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the Atlas Mara Limited underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (yes/no) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which No may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect No to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights No ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ______________ No ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to Wellington Management Group LLP notification obligation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if BNY Mellon Nominees Limited different from 3): GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ROY Nominees Limited VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED State Street Nominees Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of transaction (and date on 19 January 2017 which the threshold is crossed or reached if different): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 23 January 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed 10% or reached: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified Details ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering of shares to the triggering transaction If possible transaction use ISIN CODE --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Number of Number of Number of voting Percentage of Shares voting shares rights voting rights rights --------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VGG0697K1066 7,205,801 7,205,801 6,952,805 6,952,805 9.91% Ordinary Shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration date Exercise/ No. of voting Percentage of financial conversion rights that may voting rights instrument period be acquired (if the instrument is exercised/ converted) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ No. of Percentage of financial Price date conversion period voting voting rights instrument rights instrument refers to --------------- Nominal Delta ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,952,805 9.91% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wellington Management Company LLP, which crossed the 10% notification threshold in its own right, is an investment management entity that manages the assets of certain funds and/or managed accounts and the assets under its management include: 6,952,805 of interests described in Box 8A of this notification Wellington Management Company LLP is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Group Holdings LLP, which, in turn, is a direct controlled undertaking of Wellington Management Group LLP. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: Mark O'Brien ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 44-20-7126-6310 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

