Technavio's latest report on the global golf cart marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005656/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global golf cart market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global golf cart market is divided into electric and gasoline segments. The electric golf cart segment has the majority, with a market share of over 71%. Long lasting, energy efficient, and eco-friendly golf cart batteries made of mainly Lithium-ion are the driving force behind the popularity of the segment.

Columbia ParCar is one of the leading vendors in the market space, specializing in long-lasting, eco-friendly products. It manufactures a range of zero emission vehicles and has some of the cleanest manufacturing processes, which comply with all governmental guidelines. The company currently enjoys one of the strongest footholds in the global market due to these factors.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56025

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global golf cart market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Technologically advanced golf carts

Growing popularity of FootGolf

Multipurpose usage of golf carts

Technologically advanced golf carts

Golf equipment manufacturers are launching modern and customized golf carts and using advanced technologies, such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing for developing and modifying their product designs. Manufacturers are increasingly offering solar powered golf carts with high-end accessories, such as golf robots, launch monitors, and remote control capabilities.

"Country clubs and public golf courses have realized that golf carts play an important role in bringing in new clientele. This has resulted in the procurement of golf carts that offer luxurious amenities, including hole-to-hole GPS trackers and apps that help players select the best clubs for each position on the course," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for outdoor gear research.

Growing popularity of FootGolf

FootGolf is a new game that is a combination of golf and football. It is quickly gaining popularity across the globe, with the US showing the quickest growth. The World's first Pro-Am FootGolf Tour saw participation from around 100 teams from various geographies. FootGolf has helped many golf courses to revive themselves financially, thereby indirectly contributing to the growth of the global golf cart market.

Multipurpose usage of golf carts

"Golf carts are versatile and energy-efficient vehicles, which can be used outside the golf course for commuting purposes. Manufacturers of golf carts are quickly capitalizing on this opportunity by adding features such as hard doors, stereos, and even heaters and defrosters to make these carts suitable for use on public roads," says Brijesh.

In the US, the elderly population finds golf carts a good commute option. In India, the government is introducing golf carts in public spaces to aid the differently-abled and elderly population with their daily commutes. Such initiatives will bring in significant revenue to the market through the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Golf Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Golf Clubs Market 2016-2020

Global Golf Rangefinder Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like health and wellnesslab equipment, and furniture and home furnishing. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005656/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com