Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Nominating Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2017 established

In accordance with the decision made by the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2016, Rezidor's Nominating Committee was established in October 2016. Based on the list of shareholders as per 31 August 2016, the three largest known shareholders were contacted, each of which was offered the possibility to appoint one representative to the Nominating Committee.

On December 7, 2016, HNA Tourism Group Co, Ltd. ("HNA") announced the successful completion of its purchase of Carlson Hotels Inc. from Carlson Hospitality Group, Inc. This transaction included Carlson's stake in Rezidor, representing 51.3% of outstanding shares. After the closing of this transaction, HNA informed Rezidor that it was to replace Carlson's representative on the Nominating Committee with Mr. Charles Mobus. The other two representatives, Tomas Risbecker representing AMF Försäkring och Fonder, and Fredrik Carlsson representing Provobis Holding AB, remain the same. The members of the Nominating Committee have appointed Mr. Mobus to chair the committee.

The Nominating Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the number of Board members to be elected, the election of the Chairman and other members of the Board, remuneration of the Board members and any remuneration for committee work, election of Chairman for the Annual General Meeting, election of auditors (when applicable) and fees paid to them and suggestion for rules for appointing the Nominating Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2018.

Rezidor Hotel Group AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 28 April 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel, Vasagatan 1 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nominating Committee may do so no later than 28 February 2017 via email to nominatingcommittee@rezidor.com (mailto:nominatingcommittee@rezidor.com).

Jenny Winkler, General Counsel and Secretary of the Board
Tel: +32 2 702 9308
E-mail: jenny.winkler@carlsonrezidor.com

