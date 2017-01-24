February 1 2017, from 8:30 to 18:00 in Geneva

Alfresco Software, the leading open-source publisher of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM), announces the Geneva Alfresco Day, in the Romandy region of Switzerland, on 1st February. Alfresco has selected the Starling Geneva Hotel and Conference Center to host its customers, users and partners.

During this event, the publisher will present the latest news about the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) platforms, and its supplementary modules. A presentation will be held, followed by testimonials from Swiss or cross-border customers about their projects and successes achieved with Alfresco.

A village dedicated to Alfresco integrator and technological partners will also give them the opportunity to present their Alfresco-based solutions.

On the program:

8:00 8:45 Breakfast Reception 9:00 9:30 Presentation of Alfresco Strategy 9:30 10:10 Accelerating the flow of Digital Business, John Newton, CTO Founder, Alfresco 10:10 10:40 Coffee break Networking Village Partners 10:40 11:00 Partner Lightning Talks SOPRA STERIA SMILE 11:00 12:30 Latest news on the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform Alfresco One and its supplementary modules. Latest news on the Business Process Management (BPM) solution: Activiti Romain Guinot, Director SE, South EMEA, Alfresco Corentin Roux, SE, France, Alfresco 12:30 12:40 Lightning Talk Pernexas 12:40 13:40 Cocktail Lunch 13:40 13:50 CISCO video 13:50 14:20 Feedback ESRF Lilian Cardonne with Atol CD 14:20 14:50 Introduction to Alfresco Desktop Sync and Alfresco Mobile Alfresco EFSS: Enterprise file sync-and-share, Marc Dubresson, Alfresco 15:00 15:10 Partner Lightning Talk Alfea Consulting 15:10 15:40 Coffee break Networking Village Partners 15:40 16:10 Feedback Yves FAUTH Applicaton Project Manager Céline GUIGNARD Head of Shared Services HR, Getaz Miauton 16:10 16:40 Feedback 16:40 17:30 Cocktail Networking Village Partners

To take part in the event and to apply for an on-site interview with John Newton, CTO Alfresco, please contact Eloïse Provino, La Nouvelle Agence, at (+33) 06 43 68 96 37 or eloise@lanouvelle-agence.com

Useful information:

Date: 1 er February 2017

February 2017 Time: 8:30 18:00

Location: Starling Geneva Hotel and Conference Center

Address: Route François-Peyrot 34, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

Register directly at: https://www.alfresco.com/fr/evenements/alfresco-day-geneve-2017

About Alfresco:

Alfresco provides modern enterprise content management (ECM) and business process management (BPM) software solutions built on open standards that enables organizations to unlock the power of their business-critical content. Meeting the DSI security requirements and the expectations of users in terms of simplicity of use, Alfresco's open source technology enables global organizations to cooperate more effectively across cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments. Innovating at the intersection of content, collaboration and business process, Alfresco's software manages over seven billion documents, powering the daily tasks of more than 11 million users worldwide. Alfresco customers include Amnesty International, Cisco, DAB Bank AG, FOX, NASA, PGA Tour, and Sony Entertainment. Founded in 2005, Alfresco's UK headquarters is in Maidenhead and its US headquarters is located in San Mateo, California. www.alfresco.com/fr.

Contacts:

ALERTE MEDIA

Press contacts

La Nouvelle Agence

Eloïse Provino, (+33) 06 43 68 96 37

eloise@lanouvelle-agence.com