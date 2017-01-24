China Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecasts 2011-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.
The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3%, increasing from US$ 3,49,671.9 million in 2016 to reach US$ 4,98,149.4 million by 2020.
This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
Scope
- Market dynamics
- Open loop and closed loop
- Open loop prepaid card categories
- Closed loop prepaid card categories
- Prepaid card market share analysis
- Benchmarking and risk index
- Consumer attitude and behaviour
- Retail spend
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
4 China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020
5 China Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors
6 China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
7 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
8 China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
9 China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
10 China Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
11 China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
12 China Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
13 China Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
14 China Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
15 China Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
16 China Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
17 China Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
18 China Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
19 China Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
20 China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
21 China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
22 China Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
23 China Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020
