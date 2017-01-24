sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.01.2017 | 19:11
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

China Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, Market Size and Forecasts 2011-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast (2011-2020), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report to their offering.

The prepaid card market in Gross Dollar Value terms increased at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2011-2015. Over the forecast period of 2016 to 2020, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3%, increasing from US$ 3,49,671.9 million in 2016 to reach US$ 4,98,149.4 million by 2020.

This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.


Scope

  • Market dynamics
  • Open loop and closed loop
  • Open loop prepaid card categories
  • Closed loop prepaid card categories
  • Prepaid card market share analysis
  • Benchmarking and risk index
  • Consumer attitude and behaviour
  • Retail spend

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 China Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

4 China Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2011-2020

5 China Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Key Issuers and Processors

6 China Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

7 China Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

8 China Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

9 China General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

10 China Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

11 China Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

12 China Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

13 China Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

14 China Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

15 China Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

16 China Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

17 China Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

18 China Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

19 China Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

20 China Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

21 China Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

22 China Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

23 China Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2011-2020

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3ktqd/china_prepaid

