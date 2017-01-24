Research and Markets - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for Top 4 Turbofan Engine Manufacturers 2017 - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce Holdings & Safran

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - 2017 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for Top 4 Turbofan Engine Manufacturers, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook through 2030" report to their offering.

The global commercial aviation turbofan engines market, dominated traditionally by CFM International in the narrowbody aircraft segment and by GE & Rolls Royce in the widebody aircraft segment, faces disruption with Pratt & Whitney making a comeback to the commercial aviation segment with its Geared Turbofan engine technology powered PW1000G engine family backed by over 3 decades of research and over $10 billion in investments.

Pratt & Whitney has in-fact been able to make some inroads into the market having established its presence on the A320neo as an engine option and having captured a number of key regional jet programs, led by the Bombardier's C-Series, Mitsubishi's MRJ and Embraer's E2 Jets.

CFM's renewal of its core engine portfolio in nearly 4 decades with the roll out of LEAP engine family, to take on Pratt & Whitney on its comeback trail, has further intensified the competition in the narrow body aircraft segment.

The battle for supremacy amongst Pratt & Whitney's GTF and CFM's LEAP in the narrow body aircraft segment; which accounts for over half of total global turbofan engine deliveries in unit terms; is likely to be fought fiercely and will be the key to shaping emerging market dynamics over medium term with both competing engine families having successfully entered service in 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market

Section 2 Competitive Landscape

Section 3 Business Structure & Snapshot

Section 4 Financial Performance Snapshot Charts & Analysis for each Company

Section 5 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis For Each of the 4 Key Engine Manufacturers

Section 6 Key Strategies & Plans For Each of the Top 4 Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

Section 7 Global Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Force Field Analysis

Section 8 Key Trends

Section 9 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines Market 2016-2030

Companies Mentioned

GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA

