Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 24, 2017

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global specialty pressure-sensitive tapes market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The demand for sustainable and environment-friendly pressure-sensitive tapes has increased in the past few years because of environmental regulations and consumer preference toward environment-friendly products. These specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are capable of undergoing decomposition into water, carbon dioxide, or biomass. In comparison to ordinary pressure-sensitive tapes, these tapes occupy less landfill space. These sustainable tapes are made of biodegradable polymer, which is obtained by polymerization of bio-based raw material and is a good alternative to the petroleum-based raw material. With fluctuating oil prices, the biodegradable polymer is the best alternative, which poses a major challenge to the global pressure-sensitive tapes market.

According to the report, pressure-sensitive adhesives are used to manufacture medical tapes, patches or dressings, and other fabrication components. They are broadly classified into synthetic and natural adhesives. The growth in the medical devices sector has increased the demand for these adhesives. Manufacturers of medical devices in the US and Europe are expanding their production capacities to meet the rising global demand. The rising demand for lightweight and advanced medical devices will increase the consumption of adhesives during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that an increase in the cost of raw materials and adhesives used in the production of specialty pressure-sensitive tapes is a major challenge for the growth of the global specialty pressure-sensitive tapes market. Owing to an increase in the demand for high-performance adhesives, vendors must introduce new products to remain competitive in the market. The price of specialty pressure-sensitive tapes correlates with adhesive prices, as adhesives account for the bulk of the manufacturing costs of these tapes. Manufacturers have been facing challenges in areas such as the supply of raw material, fluctuation in demand, and pricing volatility.

Key Vendors:



3M Company

Avery Dennison

Nitto Denko

Tesa

Other Prominent Vendors:



Adhesives Research

Advance Tapes International

Bostik

Dow Corning

Essentra Specialty Tapes

Evans Adhesive

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Intertape Polymer Group

Lintec

Lohmann

LORD

MACtac

Nova Films and Foils

Powerband

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

RPM International

Scapa Group

Shurtape Technologies



