CXR, a manufacturer of networking and communication equipment, and DCB - Data Comm for Business, have entered in a partnership agreement to promote and support CXR Ethernet networking and extension solutions in the USA and Canada.

CXR Ethernet solutions deliver value and innovative integration in Carrier, Defense, Transportation and Utility networks. Some of their key products are:

10 Gigabit ruggedized Carrier Ethernet switch with a pay as you grow price approach for easy transition from GE to 2.5GE and 10GE in mission critical networks

Fiber and Copper Ethernet extenders with 1 to 8 pairs devices, Daisy-Chain topologies and high integration interfaces to the Intelligent Transport System or Utility substation

Pseudowire Emulation gateways with T1/E1 and voice circuit emulation over Ethernet and IP networks

This allows CXR to better access the US and Canadian mission critical networking market with DCB offering full sales and support for their products while allowing DCB to expand their broad product portfolio with some of CXR's key products such as:

CIP multi-port Analog TDM over Ethernet series

MR-400 long range T1 extender

CopperLan bis -long range Ethernet extender

DCB will be pleased to welcome you at the Distributech Exhibition 2017, San Diego CA, January 31st February 2nd, booth 3124 where you can also meet some key CXR executives.

About DCB: DCB has been supplying innovative data communications equipment to businesses nationwide since 1981. DCB provides high networking expertise for the most stringent requirements of financial companies, major telephone companies, many state and local governments, military branches, intelligent transport systems, railroads, airlines, energy companies.

About CXR: CXR is a global networking equipment vendor dedicated to mission critical communications of the Carrier, Utility, Transportation, Defense and Community markets. CXR, Smart Solutions for Smart Networks

