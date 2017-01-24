Torchmark Corporation - Official List Notice (UKLA use only)

Torchmark Corporation Announces Its Intent To Delist From London Stock Exchange

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 24, 2017 -- Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) of McKinney, Texas announced today its intention to seek cancellation of the listing of its shares of common stock currently trading on the London Stock Exchange and subject to the Financial Conduct Authority, effective February 27, 2017. Cancellation of the listing is due to the limited number of shares traded on the London Stock Exchange and the small numberof shareholders of record outside the United States. Torchmark's common shares will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.

