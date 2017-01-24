AS Pro Kapital Eesti, company belonging to group of companies of AS Pro Kapital Grupp, has on 24.01.2017 concluded the contract for purchase of minority shareholding of its subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat.



Based on the purchase contract AS Pro Kapital Eesti bought 300 000 of the A-shares of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat for 480 000 EUR, which represents 1,4% of all AS Tallinna Moekombinaat shares. The shares were paid for on 24.01.2017. After the acquisition AS Pro Kapital Eesti holds 93,3% of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat shares.



The transaction has no significant effect on profit, assets and liabilities of the Issuer.



The seller of the shares was Katmandu Stiftung, Liechtenstein company controlled by Mr Ernesto Preatoni. Mr. Ernesto Preatoni and his affiliates are the largest shareholders of AS Pro Kapital Grupp. The transaction is a related party transaction, members of the Issuer's supervisory board and management board are not personally interested in the transaction.



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat field of activity is real estate development and its business activity is the development of T1 shopping and entertainment center located in Tallinn.



The goal of purchase of the participation was to increase Pro Kapital's shareholding in the company developing T1 shopping and entertainment center.



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat financial results for previous 3 years:



(in euros) 2015 2014 2013 Revenue 0 0 0 Profit (loss) for the financial year -968 291 145 790 -188 924 Profit (loss) for the financial year per share -0,05 0,01 -0,01



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat audited financial reports for the previous 3 years:



Statement of Financial Position



(in euros) 31.12.2015 31.12.2014 31.12.2013 Assets Current Assets Cash and bank balances 18 801 42 193 2 Current receivables and prepayments 210 908 46 958 11 817 Total Current Assets 229 709 89 151 11 819 Non-Current Assets Investment property 26 300 000 25 700 000 24 300 000 Total Non-Current Assets 26 300 000 25 700 000 24 300 000 Total Assets 26 529 709 25 789 151 24 311 819 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current Liabilities Current debt 30 000 0 0 Current payables and advances 908 857 183 288 370 668 Short-term provisions 0 0 26 299 Total Current Liabilities 938 857 183 288 396 967 Non-Current Liabilities Non-current debt 2 826 595 2 814 595 2 277 120 Non-current payables 777 862 39 615 24 401 Long-term provisions 84 467 34 183 0 Total Non-Current Liabilities 3 688 924 2 888 393 2 301 521 Total Liabilities 4 627 781 3 071 681 2 698 488 Equity Share capital in nominal value 12 491 259 12 312 000 12 072 000 Unregistered share capital 0 135 823 0 Share premium 691 839 582 526 0 Statutory reserve 7 290 0 0 Retained earnings 9 679 831 9 541 331 9 730 255 Profit (loss) for the financial year -968 291 145 790 -188 924 Total equity 21 901 928 22 717 470 21 613 331 Total liabilities and equity 26 529 709 25 789 151 24 311 819



Income Statement



(in euros) 2015 2014 2013 Marketing expenses -37 870 -47 305 -3 336 Administration expenses -380 371 -303 571 -94 352 Other operating income 0 640 318 0 Other operating expenses -383 048 -348 0 Gross profit (loss) -801 289 289 094 -97 688 Interest expenses -167 006 -143 331 -91 236 Other financial income 4 27 0 Profit (loss) before tax -968 291 145 790 -188 924 Profit (loss) for the year -968 291 145 790 -188 924



Statement of cash flows



(in euros) 2015 2014 2013 Cash flows from operating activities Gross profit (loss) -801 289 289 094 -97 688 Adjustments Other adjustments 382 645 -636 820 0 Total adjustments 382 645 -636 820 0 Changes in trade receivables and prepayments -163 950 116 859 5 739 Changes in liabilities and prepayments 1 348 201 9 847 -446 014 Interests received from operating activities 4 27 0 Total cash flows from operating activities 765 611 -220 993 -537 963 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for investment property -982 645 -1 015 494 -302 264 Total cash flows from investing activities -982 645 -1 015 494 -302 264 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 112 000 637 475 839 050 Repayments of borrowings -70 000 -100 000 0 Interests paid -1 107 -217 146 0 Proceeds from increase of share capital 152 749 958 349 0 Total cash flows from financing activities 193 642 1 278 678 839 050 Total cash flows -23 392 42 191 -1 177 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 42 193 2 1 179 of the year Change in cash and cash equivalents -23 392 42 191 -1 177 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 18 801 42 193 2 year



Statement of Changes in Equity



(in euros) Issued Unregistered Share Statutor Retained Total capita share premiu y earnings l capital m reserve (loss) 31.12.2012 12 072 0 0 0 -2 940 028 9 131 000 972 Profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 -188 924 -188 924 for the financial year Other changes 0 0 0 0 12 670 283 12 670 in equity 283 31.12.2013 12 072 0 0 0 9 541 331 21 613 000 331 Profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 145 790 145 790 for the financial year Increase of 240 000 135 823 582 526 0 0 958 349 share capital 31.12.2014 12 312 135 823 582 526 0 9 687 121 22 717 000 470 Profit (loss) 0 0 0 0 -968 291 -968 291 for the financial year Increase of 179 259 -135 823 109 313 0 0 152 749 share capital Changes in 0 0 0 7 290 -7 290 0 reserves 31.12.2015 12 491 0 691 839 7 290 8 711 540 21 901 259 928



Since the end of the previous financial year no significant changes have occurred to the business of AS Tallinna Moekombinaat. On 18.11.2016 AS Tallinna Moekombinaat signed a contract for financing the design and construction works of the T1 shopping and entertainment center, located at Peterburi mnt. 2, Tallinn. The total volume of the financing agreement is 65 million EUR. The signed financing agreement and the funds at the disposal of Pro Kapital make the T1 shopping and entertainment center project fully funded and on track to open in autumn 2018.



Overview of the loans taken by AS Tallinna Moekombinaat as of 31.12.2016:



-- AS Pro Kapital Eesti loan balance is of 10 264 220 euros; -- Minor shareholder's Fiducuiaria Emiliana S.R.L. loan balance is 196 800 euros; -- Minor shareholder's A.F.I. American Financial Investments Ltd. loan balance is 111 375 euros; -- Lintgen Adjacent Investments S.à r.l. loan balance is 885 500 euros.



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat shareholders structure (post transaction):



Shareholder Number of shares Shareholding % AS Pro Kapital Eesti 19 659 153 93,3 Minority shareholders* 1 722 135 6,7 Total 21 381 288



* none of the minority shareholders holds more than 5% of the shares



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat is not involved in any court or arbitration proceedings which may have a significant effect on the business activity of the company (there are no court or arbitration proceedings).



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and the Issuer do not have any valid agreements.



AS Tallinna Moekombinaat supervisory council members are: Ernesto Preatoni, Emanuele Bozzone, Paolo Michelozzi. AS Tallinna Moekombinaat management board members are: Allan Remmelkoor, Kristjan Kask, Ervin Nurmela.



