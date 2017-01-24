Technavio analysts forecast the global lawful interception marketto grow at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global lawful interception market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global lawful interception market for 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from mediation devices, intercept access points, decoders, routers, gateways, switches, handover interface, and management servers.

Over 38% of the overall incremental growth of the market is expected to originate from EMEA, where lawful interception aids in prosecuting criminals and thwarting potential terrorist acts. France, Germany, Greece, and Italy use lawful interception in coordination with law enforcement agencies, thus driving market growth.

Lawful interception services constitute the largest application segment of the global market. The convenience and service quality of various deployment models offered by vendors is driving its high adoption in the market. Managed service providers (MSPs) ensure a high level of responsiveness and quick fault resolution, one of the core reasons for its high adoption.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global lawful interception market:

Rise in volume of data traffic

"The popularity of cell phones, social networking services, and business cloud services with access to the internet has led to an increase of data passing through the communications infrastructure. Consumers are adopting intelligent monitoring solutions such as lawful interception to ensure the safety of their data," says Amrita Choudhury, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for IT security research.

The rising number of smartphone subscriptions for LTE smartphones and the rise of data consumption per subscriber is leading to the growth in mobile data traffic. This increase in data traffic has boosted the need to mitigate the growing global terrorism and electronic fraud, pushing for the adoption of lawful interception solutions.

Rising law and order violations

Digital information and communication devices have taken business and people connectivity to the next level. As a flip side to these advances, criminals have taken to this platform to gain access to confidential information and conduct illegal activities online. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide are strengthening their security systems to counter these attacks and curb illegal activities taking place in their country, hence fostering the demand for lawful interception solutions.

Advances in communication channels

In places such as the US and Europe, government agencies circulate mandates on communications service providers to deliver communication content and data to law enforcement agencies and government authorities to aid in investigations. Advances in communication channels provide added opportunities to lawful interception vendors. They provide enhanced solutions capable of intercepting all possible emerging communication channels, thus ensuring safety.

"Advances in communication channels such as the voice over internet protocol, web-traffic and e-mail, and technologies such as LTE, WiMAX, and WLAN have paved the way for a lawful interception to counter terrorist and criminal activities. The complexities of communication environment such as wired and wireless communication exchanges have increased the need for lawful interception solutions," says Amrita.

View source version on businesswire.com:

