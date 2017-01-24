ABBOTSFORD, BC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Vibrant Health Products is happy to announce the recent addition of Laura Rankin to its growing team. Rankin steps into the role of US National Sales Director, Food Service/Direct Store Distribution, and reports to Danny Houghton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vibrant Health Products.

Rankin oversees the company's U.S. food service business and direct store distribution for the company's three brands: Silver Hills Bakery, One Degree Organic Foods, and Little Northern Bakehouse. Rankin spent 18 years at Sysco Foods, the world's largest foodservice distributor, serving in numerous merchandising roles and supporting all Sysco operations.

"Vibrant Health is planning aggressive growth in the U.S. food service segment in 2017, so Laura will be a tremendous asset in this exciting new role," Houghton said.

"I'm excited about this amazing opportunity to help grow all three Vibrant Health Products brands in the fast-changing food service segment and deliver healthy, wholesome products an increasing number of consumers are craving," Rankin said. "I enthusiastically share the mission of this family-run company that believes wholeheartedly in helping people to live healthier lives through honest and clean foods."

Vibrant Health Products is a family-run business whose mission is to make lives more vibrant with plant-powerful foods. Included in its stable of brands is Silver Hills Bakery, which empowers health through sprouted grains; One Degree Organic Foods, which works to rebuild trust through traceable, clean foods; and Little Northern Bakehouse, which makes healthier gluten-free baked goods a truly delicious experience.

