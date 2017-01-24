ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Murphy Analytics (MA) has published a market overview on Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT). The report contains a discussion of VMNT's business operations, market dynamics, financials, and risks. The report is available at: http://www.murphyanalytics.com/uploads/VMNT_Report.pdf.

About VMNT

Vemanti Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMNT) www.vemanti.com is a diversified holding corporation that's looking to be active in high-growth and technology-driven markets. The company plans to grow by adding value-added and fundamentally-sound businesses to their portfolio.

Analyst Patrick Murphy notes in the report: "VMNT summarizes its operational strategy as follows: Acquisition - Investment - Development - Building Valuation - Integration - Diversification. With an experienced and talented management team, VMNT is applying this approach in a number of markets with significant opportunity. While VMNT faces significant competitive, financial, technical, operational and other challenges, the Company's management team has demonstrated an ability to leverage its tech expertise and to target and produce in an attractive market."

About Murphy Analytics

Utilizing institutional caliber, fundamental analysis, Murphy Analytics helps readers become more informed about equities without extensive analyst coverage. Patrick J. Murphy has over 20 years of capital markets experience, providing institutional investment and transaction analysis across a range of asset classes including microcap equities, commercial real estate debt and equity, municipal derivatives and public finance, venture capital, fixed income, CMBS and mortgage REIT's.

Disclosure: MA was compensated $3,000 by the Company in advance of the publication of this report. Neither MA nor the analyst owns or trades the shares of covered companies. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results. MA provides no assurance as to the subject company's plans or ability to effect proposed actions and cannot project capabilities, intent, resources, or experience. This report is neither a solicitation to buy nor an offer to sell securities and is to be used for informational purposes only and should not be used as basis for investment decisions. MA is not an investment advisor or broker/dealer and this report does not provide investment advice.

Contact:

Patrick J. Murphy, CFA

pmurphy@murphyanalytics.com