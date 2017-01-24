Technavio has announced the top four leading vendors in their recentglobal non-GMO foods marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005667/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global non-GMO foods market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market size of the global non-GMO foods industry is expected to reach USD 1,485.6 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 16%. The growth in the market will be driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits provided by non-GMO foods among consumers.

"Region-wise, the Americas lead the globe with a market share of over 41%. The US and Canada lead the sales in the segment, followed by Brazil and Mexico. The major driving factor responsible for the growth of the non-GMO foods market in the Americas is the switch farmers are making to non-GMO crops due to the affordability of the seeds and high return on investments for the same," says Manjunath Reddy, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for food research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global non-GMO foods market needs to evolve due to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences constantly. Consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends also significantly impact the market. A large number of local and global vendors compete by factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56028

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top four vendors in the global non-GMO foods market

Amy's Kitchen

Amy's Kitchen is engaged in the production and distribution of natural and organic convenience foods. It provides food products such as pizzas, entrées, snacks, Asian meals, burritos, candy bars, snack food, and gluten-free food.

Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is one of the leading natural and organic food and personal care product companies in North America, Europe, and India. In 2015, the company had an employee strength of about 6,500 and had 36 manufacturing facilities. The company is committed to growing sustainably while continuing to implement environmentally sound business practices and manufacturing processes.

Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Foods is a privately owned, family-run business, involved in the production of organic foods. It is the leading organic breakfast cereal company in the US. Its products include breakfast cereals, toaster pastries, granola, oatmeal, cookies, waffles, manna bread, koala chocolate, snack bars, and crispy rice bars. It also provides special diet products such as gluten-free, vegan, low sodium, reduced sugar, and wheat-free foods.

Organic Valley

Organic Valley is an organic farmer-owned cooperative in North America. Its products include organic dairy products, eggs, juice, meat, and soy. The company's partners include Bioneers, Chefs Collaborative, Environmental Working Group, Farm Aid, Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, The Organic Center, Rodale Institute, FoodCorps, Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, Sustainable Food Lab, Wholesome Wave and Xerces Society. Organic Valley is a part of CROPP Cooperative.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2016-2020

Cornmeal Meal Market in the US 2016-2020

Sports Nutrition Market in the US 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like food servicealcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005667/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com