TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. ("GCIC") announces that CMP 2017 Resource Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") has received a receipt for its final prospectus in connection with its offering of limited partnership units ("Units"). GCIC is pleased to announce that, due to strong sales to date, it has increased the maximum size of the offering to $50,000,000.

Units are being offered, in all provinces and territories in Canada, at a price per Unit of $1,000 with a minimum subscription of 5 Units ($5,000). The Partnership is managed by GCIC. The initial closing is anticipated to be on or about February 17, 2017.

The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by Scotiabank and including CIBC, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

About CMP

CMP™ is a pioneer in flow-through investing, with a history dating back to when flow-through shares were first introduced by the federal government. Since its creation in 1984, CMP has successfully raised and invested over $3.0 billion in companies active in exploration and development efforts across Canada. When combined with the flow-through limited partnerships of Canada Dominion, the two form the largest flow-through investing platform in Canada, raising a combined total of more than $4.2 billion in assets throughout their history.

About GCIC

GCIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A). GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

This offering is made only by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from one of the dealers noted above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

