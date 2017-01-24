Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electrophysiology Devices Market Forecast (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Electrophysiology can be defined as the branch of medical science which involves the study of the electrical properties of biological cells and tissues and involves measurement of voltage change or electric current on a wide variety of scales from single ion channel proteins to whole organs like the heart. Globally, technological advancement in healthcare services and an increasing population with cardiac diseases as a result of life style are expected to be the key growth drivers during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominated the electrophysiology devices market, driven by a best-in-class healthcare infrastructure with advanced equipment, higher prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia in this region, majorly as a result of people's unhealthy lifestyle habits, and higher spending on healthcare by citizens in the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second- and third-largest markets for electrophysiology devices. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing spending on healthcare and growing medical tourism in developing nations, such as China and India, in this region.

This report identifies the electrophysiology devices market size for the years 2014-2016, and forecast of the same till year 2022. It also highlights the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, and other key aspects with respect to the electrophysiology devices market.

Companies Mentioned:

Siemens Healthcare

Boston Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Biosense Webster, Inc.

St. Jude Medical Inc.

Biotronik SE Co. KG

Topera, Inc.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Electrophysiology devices Market, By Application

7. Electrophysiology devices Market, By Geography

8. Electrophysiology devices Market Entropy

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

