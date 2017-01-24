AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/24/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) wholly owned event company, The Lantern Fest®, returns to Austin September 30, as hopes and dreams will weave a tapestry of light across the night sky. Last year, more than 2,500 gathered at the Cotton Bowl Speedway to see a sky filled with lanterns. Event organizers are excited to return to the speedway for another unforgettable evening.

"The lantern release is magnificent," said Lantern Fest spokeswoman Amy Gessel. "The sight is breathtaking, and it is liberating to watch hopes and dreams, hardships and regrets float away into the night."

Event organizers invite participants of all ages to enjoy The Lantern Fest®. When gates open at 3 p.m., families and friends can enjoy live music, a stage show, inflatables, face painting, s'mores, balloon twisters, and photos with princesses. Later, when the sun goes down, participants will release their lanterns to create a masterpiece of light.

"This event is very unifying," said The Lantern Fest® co-founder John Malfatto. "People enjoy the activities leading up to the lantern launch with friends and family. But when the lanterns are first released, there is always a short moment of silence as the entire group gazes upwards."

Witness The Lantern Fest® fun for yourself at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZDjLARBr8c.

Lantern Passes can be purchased online and are required for admission to the event. Each pass comes with a lantern, marker, s'mores kit and lighter. Tickets are now available at https://lanternfest-austin.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to register before Friday to take advantage of the current rate. Checkout what fans have to say on The Lantern Fest® Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thelanternfest/.

About The Lantern Fest®:

Historically, Chinese Lanterns have been used to symbolize good fortune, request favorable weather and celebrate the lives of loved ones. In 2015, The Lantern Fest®, owned by Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), introduced this ancient tradition to the US. The spectacular event features food, music, s'mores, children's entertainment and, when the sun goes down, lanterns light the sky in one spectacular release.

