The global online tutoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global online tutoring market for 2017-2021. By type of courses offered, this market is divided into science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and language segments.

The intense competition among students to secure enrollments in good colleges and universities is a major driver of the global online tutoring market. Reputed universities are raising their examination standards, which is driving students to seek online tutoring services and gain a competitive edge while appearing for these examinations.

Technavio's research study segments the global online tutoring market into the following regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

North America: largest online tutoring market segment

The online tutoring market in North America was valued at USD 25.27 billion in 2016, the highest among all regional segments. The market is growing with a rise in number of K-12 enrollment rates. With a healthy decrease in school drop-out rates, many test preparation centers such as Sylvan Learning, Princeton Review, and Club Z! Tutoring witnessed an increase in students belonging to primary and secondary education sectors. These vendors provide personalized online learning programs for courses such as mathematics, reading, and writing to these students, which is driving the market in the region.

Europe: high-quality online tutoring platforms drives market segment

"The online tutoring market in EMEA will witness one of the highest growth rates due to the high quality of online tutoring platforms in the region, which helps students maintain high aggregate scores. The UK, Germany, and France are the leading contributors to the market in the region," says Jhansi Mary, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for education technology research.

The increasing requirements for employment-ready students have created a need to enhance and modify the education systems. Online tutoring platforms act as a bridge by imparting quality English language and STEM education in EMEA.

APAC: increase in students taking up standardized tests drives market segment

The online tutoring market in APAC is forecast to show healthy growth, driven by increasing migration rates among students to more developed countries to pursue higher education. Standardized exams, such as the SAT, the ACT, the GRE, and IELTS, are often mandatory for students to qualify for international colleges. With the increased internet and online retail penetration, students make use of online tutoring platforms to prepare for these exams.

ROW: fastest growing online tutoring market segment

"ROW will have the fastest growth, with a CAGR of almost 16% through the forecast period. The adoption of online tutoring services, mainly for language learning courses, in developing countries such as Brazil, Chile, and Argentina is one of the main drivers of the market segment," says Jhansi.

Additionally, educational institutions in the Middle East are increasingly investing in digital learningtechnologies to replace standard textbook education systems. Also, the education system in GCC incorporates online tutoring services to augment their learning processes and resources, to increase education standards. These aspects will ensure a sustained demand for online tutoring in the ROW segment in the next five years.

The top vendors in the global online tutoring market highlighted in the report are:

Club Z! Tutoring

Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

Huntington Learning Center

Pearson ELT

