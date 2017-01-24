Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide" report to their offering.

Transasia Bio-Medicals is India's largest in-vitro diagnostics company.

Diachel SA is the leading independent in-vitro diagnostics distributor in Greece, offering complete laboratory solutions, from sales to after-sales support and service.

Una Health Ltd., the fastest-growing diagnostics distributor in the United Kingdom, specialises in bringing innovative point-of-care devices to the market.

Abbott Diagnostics is #1 in immunoassay and blood screening worldwide.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. has 327 employees.

Marcel van Kasteel is Vice President General Manager at Philips Handheld Diagnostics.

OvaGene is unlike any other molecular diagnostics company; their only focus in on women's pelvic cancers and related conditions.

In June, 2016, GenMark achieved the CE Mark for its ePlex sample-to-answer multiplex molecular diagnostics system and ePlex Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel.

Trinity Biotech plc has point-of-care revenues of $20.0 million.

Genetic Signatures is seeking to enter the U.S. market with strategic customer relationships and partnerships.

Micronics, Inc., a leading developer of near-patient point-of-care in vitro diagnostics products, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

In October, 2016, British distributor YouMed Ltd. announced an agreement with Mobidiag Ltd., a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, to became an agent for Mobidiag's Amplidiag® in-vitro diagnostic tests and compatible system for the detection of gastrointestinal infections.

These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000s of facts to be found in The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide.

This unique and comprehensive report (1,051 pages) identifies and profiles the leading 600 manufacturers and distributors of core laboratory, point-of-care and molecular diagnostics. They are located across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China.

Profile information for companies in The Top 600 In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies Worldwide includes:

Company Contact Information Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

Key Company Decision Makers From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

Specialised fields such as Company Description, Products, Manufacturers Represented, Clinical Specialties/Diseases, Countries Served, Year Established, Number of Employees, Revenue ($U.S. million), Parent Company, Location Status, Ownership, Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol

Report Target Market:

1) IVD Manufacturers

2) IVD Suppliers

3) IVD Distributors

4) IVD Industry Associations

