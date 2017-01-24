Hippo, A BloomReach Company, Debuts as a Strong Performer in 2017 Web CMS Rating by Independent Research Firm

AMSTERDAM and MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo, a BloomReach company, today announced its entrance into The Forrester Wave: Web Content Management Systems, Q1 2017. The analyst firm invited a select group of vendors to participate in its 2017 Forrester Wave evaluation for Web Content Management and has named Hippo as a Strong Performer, stating that "Hippo DX's API and cloud-first strategy outshines startup status."

Forrester evaluated Hippo and 14 other vendors across 25 core criteria in 3 main categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Hippo earned the highest score possible in five criteria, including responsive & adaptive design, back-end extensibility, and cloud. Concerning Hippo onDemand, our PaaS cloud solution, Forrester stated that the offering accelerates administration and maintenance and that "the onDemand flavor only broadens digital architect appeal."

"Hippo recognized early that the transition to data-driven, omnichannel experiences required an open architecture and design, and we believe our rating as a Strong Performer in the 2017 Forrester Wave is a reflection of our growth, innovation and commitment to providing a platform that continually drives success for our customers," said Jeroen Verberg, GM of the Hippo business unit. "Being recognized for Hippo onDemand, our cloud platform, is a testament to our development team's extraordinary vision, and as we continue to integrate with BloomReach, we look forward to a monumental year for our combined platform."

Hippo's position as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave comes after a year of rapid growth for the company. In 2016, Hippo released its PaaS cloud platform, was recognized for its visionary approach for Web Content Management, and was acquired by BloomReach, a pioneer in data-driven personalization powering digital innovation and revenue acceleration at more than 150 global leaders including Staples, Nordstrom, and Neiman Marcus. On the recent acquisition, Forrester noted in the report, "In the near future, BloomReach's data and machine learning may shape a new course with increasingly bleeding-edge marketing scenarios."

"Hippo's distinction as a strong performer in the Forrester Wave for Web CMS underscores exactly why BloomReach acquired its technology and team," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO of BloomReach. "In today's omnichannel world, driving superior digital experiences across web content requires a flexible, open and intelligent platform, and we couldn't be more proud of Hippo's achievement."

