Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal organic pigments marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global organic pigments market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% through 2021. Almost 50% of the incremental growth in the market is expected to originate from APAC, driven by rapid development and industrialization, especially in India and China. Additionally, the flourishing automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for coatings and paint pigments.

"One of the key drivers for the growth of this market is the increasing demand for urban areas. The trend towards urban living spaces is being monetized by automotive, construction, and industrial segments. All three segments are highly dependent on the pigments sector for imparting aesthetic appeal, thereby driving market growth," says ChandraKumar Badala Jaganathan, one of the industry experts at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

Competitive vendor landscape

Growing industrialization in developing countries, especially APAC, is spurring the entry and growth of many regional players who are providing a healthy competition to established global players. Players in the market compete based on product performance and quality, price, product availability, security of supply, and customer service. Successful and long-term hold on the market can be achieved through product optimization, which allows for scaling and penetration into multi-regional markets.

Top five vendors in the global organic pigments market:

BASF

BASF's portfolio consists of five segments: chemicals, performance products, functional materials and solutions, agricultural solutions, and oil and gas. Its end-users include the automotive, construction, agriculture, oil, plastics, electrical and electronics, furniture, and paper industries. The company also offers a range of system solutions and services. The company offers polymer dispersion pigments and additives under the dispersions and pigments division of its performance products segment.

Clariant

Clariant operates through the additives, catalysts, functional minerals, industrial and consumer specialties, masterbatches, oil and mining services, and pigments divisions. It serves the agriculture and animal feed, automotive and transportation, aviation, building and construction, chemical intermediates, coatings, paints, and other industries. The company offers easily dispersible (ED) pigments and easily dispersible water-borne (EDW) pigments

DIC

DIC's core businesses are pigments and synthetic resin technologies. The company has been developing a wide range of products in printing inks, polyphenylene sulfide compounds, and liquid crystal materials. The company's functional pigments business initiative has been a major revenue generator for the company. The company intends to expand its existing pigments portfolio for color filters.

Heubach

Heubach produces, develops, and markets pigments (anti-corrosive, organic, and inorganic). The company's product portfolio includes colored pigments, anticorrosive pigments, and hybrid pigments. These pigments find use in applications such as coils, decorative products, powders, concrete and plasters, PVCs, polymer floor coatings, polyolefins, engineering plastics, fibers, packaging inks, offset inks, detergents, laminated inks, paper products, and viscose and latex products. The pigment and pigment preparation segment of the company offers products in the organic pigment market.

LANXESS

LANXESS is a specialty chemicals company that offers rubber, plastics, specialty chemicals, and intermediates. Its products serve various markets such as agriculture, polymers, pigments, paints, automobiles, and construction. The company owns and operates 52 manufacturing plants across the world. It has categorized its business operations into three segments: performance polymers, advanced intermediates, and performance chemicals.

