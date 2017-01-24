

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures slipped Friday after closing at 10-week highs in the previous session.



February gold fell $4.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,210.80 an ounce.



Gold prices have risen of late due to speculation the Federal Reserve will delay raising interest rates until later this year.



Anxiety about the new Trump administration's bold economic policies also boosted gold's safe haven appeal.



In economic news, sales of previously owned homes slipped in December, hurt by a lack of available homes.



The decline, which was slightly more than economists had predicted, took the figure off a multi-year high reached in the previous month.



The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales fell 2.8 percent in December to reach an annual pace of 5.49 million units.



