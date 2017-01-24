Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), the preeminent global people and organizational advisory firm, today announced that Mary Macleod has joined the firm as Senior Client Partner in the Board Practice and Head of the Public Services Practice. She will be based in Korn Ferry's London office.

Ms. Macleod brings over 25 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She has held several advisory and consulting roles, most recently elected as a Member of Parliament and then working as a Special Adviser to the UK Government. From her commercial roles, Ms. Macleod has extensive experience within management consulting, and has specialized in human performance, leadership development, organizational design, culture change, global operations, diversity and communications.

Ms. Macleod spent time working as the Prime Minister's Small Business Ambassador for London, and as a member of both the No.10 Policy Board and the Women's Ministerial Task Force. Prior to this, she held a senior policy role for The Queen and The Royal Household, advising Her Majesty on strategic change and key areas of national life. Ms. Macleod also has 20 years' experience in financial services, having worked for Accenture, and in global roles at ABN Amro and RBS.

"Mary's broad experience with Public Sector advisory roles, as well as her specialism in human performance and leadership development, makes her an excellent addition to the Board Practice and to lead the Public Services Practice," said Bernard Zen-Ruffinen, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Korn Ferry. "We will benefit significantly from Mary's wide-ranging knowledge and skills; expertise gained from advising on public strategic change, and working on major national transformation projects."

As part of her extensive work on diversity in the boardroom and Parliament, her publications include Executive Women in the Workplace: Building the Executive Pipeline of Talent and Improving Parliament: Creating a Better and More Representative House

