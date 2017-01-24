According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global polyphthalamide marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005995/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global PPA market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

By product type, the research report segments the global polyphthalamide market into carbon fiber filled, glass fiber filled, mineral filled, and unfilled PPA. The carbon fiber filled PPA segment is the most popular segment, occupying over 46% of the total market. The high demand for lightweight and high-strength materials from the automotive and aircraft industries are responsible for the popularity of the segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55938

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global polyphthalamide market into the following segments:

Automobiles

Electrical and electronics

Machinery and appliances

Personal care products

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global polyphthalamide market are discussed below:

Automobiles

"The automobiles sector will be one of the largest and quickest growing segments of the polyphthalamide market, driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicles. Polyphthalamide parts reduces the overall weight of the automotive at the same time not compromising on the safety and comfort of the vehicle," says Ajay Adikari, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research.

PPA is mainly used in the production of pump wear rings, air coolers, LED headlights, motor bobbin parts, fuel and coolant lines, fuel line connectors, and fuel cut-off valves. The increase in the use of PPA in the automobile industry will significantly impact the global market through the forecast period.

Electrical and electronics

Polyphthalamide is predominantly used in the electrical and electronics industry due to its high melting temperature, which enables lead-free, green soldering of the components of surface mount devices. It also finds applications in the manufacturing of USB connectors, switches, cellular and mobile phone components, cable and wire protection, electrical insulation, and LED mounts. Their excellent weathering stability, chemical resistance, mechanical strength, low sliding friction, and consistent performance for a wide temperature range, will further drive for its adoption through the forecast period.

Machinery and appliances

"Polyphthalamide is capable of withstanding high mechanical and chemical stresses, which makes it extremely suitable to be used in motors, engines, and other home and industrial appliances. It is also widely used in the manufacture of spray painting equipment, pneumatic hoses, noiseless gears, and filaments," says Ajay.

The high dimensional stability, excellent mechanical properties, and good corrosion resistance of polyphthalamide are responsible for its usage in various machinery and appliances. This segment is expected to show an increasing growth rate through the forecast period, with manufacturers of industrial machinery creating a high demand for polyphthalamides.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Arkema

BASF

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Browse Related Reports:

Global Medical Polymers Market 2017-2021

Global Biopolymers Market 2017-2021

Global PTFE Membrane Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like agrochemicals and fertilizersglass and ceramics, and textile, fiber, and composites. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170124005995/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com